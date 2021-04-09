Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

