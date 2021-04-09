Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

