Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

