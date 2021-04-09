Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 404,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 277,468 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

