Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.