Canandaigua National Corp Sells 667 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gartner by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Gartner stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

