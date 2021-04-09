Canandaigua National Corp Sells 999 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

