Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $169.77 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

