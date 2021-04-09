Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

