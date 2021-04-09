Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

