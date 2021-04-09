Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from C$75.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.46.

WEED stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.39. 1,431,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.34 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

