Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerus in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35).

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CERS stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

