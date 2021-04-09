Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.18).

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

SPNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $625.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

