Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.73

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and traded as high as $34.77. Capcom shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 2,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

