Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 1,595 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 478,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Cerner by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

