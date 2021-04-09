Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

AMZN opened at $3,295.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,175.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,017.66 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.