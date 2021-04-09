Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,256.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,080.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,823.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

