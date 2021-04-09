Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,241.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

