Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $8,025,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $262.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

