Cappasity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $606,486.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $606,486.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

