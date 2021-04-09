Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $4.27. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 119,789 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

