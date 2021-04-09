Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $4.27. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 119,789 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
