Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.66

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 30449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.