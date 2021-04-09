Carbon Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $62,359.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00289924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00773005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.01 or 1.00235682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.00741302 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,340,111 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

