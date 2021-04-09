Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.30

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.30 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 2,509,949 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.42. The stock has a market cap of £274.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

