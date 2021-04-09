Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $38.52 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00333231 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

