Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.