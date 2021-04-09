CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Cap of $47.09 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $994,764.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

