CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.40 million. CarGurus reported sales of $157.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $669.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.23 million to $685.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $774.58 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CARG stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,382 shares of company stock worth $498,176 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

