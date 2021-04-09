CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.77% of CarGurus worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

