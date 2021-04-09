Carin L. Fike Sells 6,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of The Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.48. 230,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,592,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

