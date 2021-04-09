Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 45,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.