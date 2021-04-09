Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.87

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 214807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.