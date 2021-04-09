CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.98. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 3,087 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.