Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.28 ($16.80) and traded as high as €15.45 ($18.18). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.30 ($18.00), with a volume of 2,683,096 shares trading hands.

CA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.68 ($19.62).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.28.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.