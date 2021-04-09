Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 17,552 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

