Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 125,000 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,267.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,971 shares of company stock worth $64,570,122.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. 3,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,923. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

