Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 196,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,541,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.84. 763,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

