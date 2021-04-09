Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 87,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,951. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

