Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 19,451 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. 16,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.42.

