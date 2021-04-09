Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 34,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.