Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 76,634 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 29,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,050. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

