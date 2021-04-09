Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 2.19% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,863. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

