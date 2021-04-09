Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.42% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 42,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.