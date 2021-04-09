Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

