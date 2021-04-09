Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,318.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,017.66 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3,175.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

