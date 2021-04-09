Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,695. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

