Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,697. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

