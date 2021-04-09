Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 563,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

