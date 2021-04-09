Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 26,506 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.31% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.21. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,746. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $66.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

