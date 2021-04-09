Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 47,396 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 118,654 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

PREF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

